you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here are the states that have hinted at extending the lockdown

KCR is not the only one to have hinted at a possible lockdown extension in Telangana.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As India enters the third week of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, many states have indicated that they may extend its duration.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on April 6, said that he communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend by two weeks the lockdown, which is supposed to end on April 14.

According to News18, KCR told PM Modi: "There’s a report from BCG (Boston Consulting Group) that the lockdown could be extended till June. We have to follow the lockdown because this is a question of our lives. The only way we can save ourselves is to stay inside."

Click here to follow LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Home Avneesh Avasthi had said that till the time the state stops reporting fresh COVID-19 positive cases, it will be premature to say that government is contemplating easing the lockdown restrictions.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference, said that the decision on extension of lockdown will be taken on April 9.

A similar sentiment was voiced by Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who said, "No one should be under the impression of complete lifting of lockdown from April 15 onwards. The situation between April 10 to 15 will be closely analysed before taking a decision on the lockdown."

Kerala has set up an expert committee to look into how things can be done after the lockdown ends, while Karnataka had said that the government hoped to phase out the lockdown post-April 14.

PM Modi, after a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states on April 3, had said that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

