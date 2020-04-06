Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 3,577; global death toll nears 70,000

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 183 countries. Today is the 13th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,577. The Union Health Ministry has said that 83 people have died due to the virus.

Globally, there have been over 12.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 69,000 people have died so far. Cases continue to rise in the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.