Apr 06, 2020 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 3,577; global death toll nears 70,000
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 3,577
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 183 countries. Today is the 13th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,577. The Union Health Ministry has said that 83 people have died due to the virus.Globally, there have been over 12.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 69,000 people have died so far. Cases continue to rise in the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Boris Johnson hospitalised for tests as ‘precautionary step’
Japanese PM to declare state of emergency: Reports
Cases, death toll globally: Latest numbers
Cases, death toll in India
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (April 6, 2020)
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | UK PM Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests yesterday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms for 10 days after testing positive for the virus. 10 Downing Street has however said that he remains in charge of the government.
Johnson, who was isolating in his Downing Street official residence after testing positive in March, still had a high temperature. So, his doctors felt he should go to an undisclosed hospital for tests, in what the government said was a "precautionary step".
Coronavirus in Japan LIVE Updates | Here’s our daily update on the situation in Japan:
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be declaring a state of emergency over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This could come as early as tomorrow, according to local media reports. The number of COVID-19 cases in capital Tokyo has topped 1,000.
Abe will likely announce his plans today, reports suggest. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE Updates | Indians light lamps to heed PM Modi's call for coronavirus comradeship
Millions of Indians turned off their lights and lit up balconies and doorsteps with lamps, candles and flashlights last night. This was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to "challenge the darkness" spread by the novel coronavirus crisis.
On April 3, the prime minister had urged citizens to turn off their lights for nine minutes at 9 pm local time on April 5 and display lamps and candles in a show of solidarity. India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.
According to a Reuters report, grid data showed that India's national power consumption plunged more than a quarter in a matter of minutes.
In pictures: Heeding to PM Modi's '9 pm, 9 minutes' call, India turns off lights to switch on solidarity
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the global death toll from COVID-19 has reached around 69,400. It is quickly moving towards the 70,000-mark.
The total number of cases reported across the world so far, is around 12.4 lakh. Of these, 3.3 lakh were reported from the United States. Cases continue to rise in the US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, among other nations. The number of cases being reported in China, were the outbreak is believed to have begun in late 2019, has dropped.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE Updates | According to the Union Health Ministry, there have been 3,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in India so far. Of these, 3,219 are active cases of novel coronavirus. So far, 275 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll in India stands at 84.
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases.
These figures are as of 6.00 pm IST yesterday.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. COVID-19 infections have spread in over 180 countries and territories across the world. Several countries have imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Today is the 13th day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 12.3 lakh globally. The global death toll from the pandemic is nearing 70,000. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.