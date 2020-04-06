App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 6: Here are the top developments of the day

The Cabinet approved an ordinance to reduce the pay and allowances of MPs by 30 percent starting April 1, 2020; and other key developments from today:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Health Ministry, on April 6, said that the total number of cases in India now stand at 4,281 with over 111 deaths.

The government said that 704 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, which is the biggest single-day increase in India.

Here are some of the top developments of the day:

>> The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, to reduce the allowances and pension by 30 percent starting April 1, 2020 for a year.

>> India saw the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases with 704 cases being reported overnight.

Read Also | Coronavirus state-wise tally April 6: Highest number of cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

>> The Supreme Court issued guidelines for hearings through video conferencing across courts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> A 14-month-old boy with no travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

Follow our LIVE blog here. 

>> British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests.

>> ICMR said that orders have been placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting COVID-19 tests in hotspots.

>> A female tiger tested positive for coronavirus in Bronx Zoo in New York, US.

>> Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has recovered from COVID-19, was discharged from hospital.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

