Coronavirus Pandemic: Cabinet approves ordinance for 30% pay cut for all MPs for a year

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India."

The Cabinet also approved the move to temporarily suspend MPLADS Fund of MPs for two years – 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The Rs 10 crore from each MPLAD fund will now go to the Consolidated Fund of India for "managing health and the adverse impact of outbreak of COVID-19 in India".

"The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years – Rs 7900 crores – will go to Consolidated Fund of India," Javadekar said.