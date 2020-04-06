App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Pandemic: Cabinet approves ordinance for 30% pay cut for all MPs for a year

The Cabinet also approved the move to temporarily suspend MPLADS Fund of MPs for two years – 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

The Union Cabinet, on April 6,  approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, to reduce the allowances and pension by 30% starting April 1, 2020 for a year.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India."


The Cabinet also approved the move to temporarily suspend MPLADS Fund of MPs for two years – 2020-21 and 2021-22.


The Rs 10 crore from each MPLAD fund will now go to the Consolidated Fund of India for "managing health and the adverse impact of outbreak of COVID-19 in India".


"The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years – Rs 7900 crores – will go to Consolidated Fund of India," Javadekar said.


First Published on Apr 6, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

