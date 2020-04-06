App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 6: Highest number of cases in Delhi, Maharashtra

Globally, over 1.2 million confirmed cases and 69,000 deaths have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 4,067 cases of the novel coronavirus and 109 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Out of these, 3,666 are active cases, and 291 have been cured and discharged.

As per the health ministry, the current rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases is 4.1 days, but it would have been 7.4 days if the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi had not taken place.

The data was updated at 9 am on April 6 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Maharashtra, with 790 cases, has the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (571) and Delhi (503).

But, a health official from Maharashtra told PTI that the state's tally has risen to 748 after reporting 113 new cases on April 5.

Of the 113 new cases, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, two from Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane, one each from Osmanabad and Vasai. Another case is from neighbouring Gujarat state, as the infected person is undergoing treatment in Maharashtra, he added.

"The minimum age of the 13 new victims is 52 years. All the deceased had pre-existing ailments such as diabetes or hypertension. One patient who was HIV positive died in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital," the official said.

He said at least 11 of the 13 victims had no international travel history.

However, there is no evidence suggesting that COVID-19 is an airborne disease, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India:

>> Andhra Pradesh- 226
>> Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 10
>> Arunachal Pradesh - 1
>> Assam - 26
>> Bihar - 30
>> Chandigarh - 18
>> Chhattisgarh- 9
>> Delhi - 503
>> Goa - 7
>> Gujarat - 122
>> Haryana - 84
>> Himachal Pradesh - 13
>> Jammu and Kashmir - 106
>> Jharkhand - 3
>> Karnataka - 151
>> Kerala - 314
>> Ladakh - 14
>> Madhya Pradesh - 165
>> Maharashtra - 690
>> Manipur - 2
>> Mizoram - 1
>> Odisha - 21
>> Puducherry - 5
>> Punjab - 68
>> Rajasthan - 253
>> Tamil Nadu - 571
>> Telangana - 321
>> Uttarakhand - 26
>> Uttar Pradesh - 227

>> West Bengal - 80

Globally, over 1.2 million confirmed cases and 69,000 deaths have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 08:22 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.