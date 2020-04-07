Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: In a first, China reports no new COVID-19 death; British PM moved to ICU

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 183 countries. Today is the 14th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,281. The Union Health Ministry has said that 111 people have died due to the virus.

Globally, there have been over 13.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 74,000 people have died so far. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.