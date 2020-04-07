App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 07, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: In a first, China reports no new COVID-19 death; British PM moved to ICU

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4,281.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 183 countries. Today is the 14th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,281. The Union Health Ministry has said that 111 people have died due to the virus.

Globally, there have been over 13.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 74,000 people have died so far. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • April 07, 2020 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | The US has recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the US currently stands at around 10,800.

  • April 07, 2020 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China has reported no new death related to COVID-19 for the first time, news agency AFP has reported.

  • April 07, 2020 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports

    India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them.

    These restrictions had been imposed last month as the novel coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains.

    Paracetamol, a common pain reliever, and its formulations were not included in the list of drugs freed up for export. (Input from Reuters)

  • April 07, 2020 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | British PM Boris Johnson taken into intensive care

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been taken into intensive care after his condition worsened, 10 Downing Street has said.

    Johnson (55) asked UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him as he was moved yesterday to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St Thomas' Hospital in London. 10 Downing Street said it was a “precaution” should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

    “Over the course of this afternoon (Monday), the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the ICU at the hospital,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. (Input from PTI)

  • April 07, 2020 07:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases in India stand at 4,281, as of 6 pm IST yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

     This number includes 3,851 active cases of COVID-19, 319 patients who have already recovered and 111 deaths due to this disease. The total number also includes 66 foreign nationals.

    According to the data released by the ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

  • April 07, 2020 06:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases have reached 13.4 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This includes 2.7 lakh patients of COVID-19 who have recovered so far and the 74,000 deaths worldwide.

    At 3.6 lakh, the United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. They are followed by China, were the outbreak is believed to have started from in late 2019. The number of reported cases in India is also increasing.

  • April 07, 2020 06:52 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Infections have now spread over 183 countries and territories across the world. Many countries have taken strict measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Today is the 14th day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.