Apr 07, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: In a first, China reports no new COVID-19 death; British PM moved to ICU
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 4,281.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 183 countries. Today is the 14th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,281. The Union Health Ministry has said that 111 people have died due to the virus.Globally, there have been over 13.4 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 74,000 people have died so far. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
China reports no new COVID-19 death for the first time
British PM Boris Johnson taken to ICU
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | The US has recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the US currently stands at around 10,800.
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China has reported no new death related to COVID-19 for the first time, news agency AFP has reported.
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | India lifts restrictions on 24 drug exports
India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them.
These restrictions had been imposed last month as the novel coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains.
Paracetamol, a common pain reliever, and its formulations were not included in the list of drugs freed up for export. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | British PM Boris Johnson taken into intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been taken into intensive care after his condition worsened, 10 Downing Street has said.
Johnson (55) asked UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him as he was moved yesterday to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St Thomas' Hospital in London. 10 Downing Street said it was a “precaution” should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.
“Over the course of this afternoon (Monday), the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the ICU at the hospital,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases in India stand at 4,281, as of 6 pm IST yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
This number includes 3,851 active cases of COVID-19, 319 patients who have already recovered and 111 deaths due to this disease. The total number also includes 66 foreign nationals.
According to the data released by the ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases have reached 13.4 lakh globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This includes 2.7 lakh patients of COVID-19 who have recovered so far and the 74,000 deaths worldwide.
At 3.6 lakh, the United States has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. They are followed by China, were the outbreak is believed to have started from in late 2019. The number of reported cases in India is also increasing.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Infections have now spread over 183 countries and territories across the world. Many countries have taken strict measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Today is the 14th day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.