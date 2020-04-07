App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap April 7 | Here are the top developments of the day

Cases in Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark with over 150 fresh cases being reported today; and other key developments:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has reported a total of 4,789 COVID-19 positive cases with the death toll rising to 124 in the country.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 4,312, as many as 352 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated to another country, the Health Ministry stated. The0 total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.

Here are the top developments as of April 7:

>> Amid speculation that the lockdown, which is expected to end on April 14, might be extended, reports suggested that the government is "thinking in that direction" after several state governments requested the Centre to do so.

>> India decided to export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several countries including those in the neighbourhood on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

Follow all the LIVE Updates here.

>> WhatsApp said that it will limit the sharing of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time, in order to curb the spreading of misinformation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

>> Cases in Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark with over 150 fresh cases being reported today.

>> All passengers, who booked tickets on IRCTC-run trains, will get full refund, IRCTC said after cancelling bookings till April 30. As of now, IRCTC is running three trains – 2 Tejas trains and 1 Kashi Mahakal Express.

>> UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shifted to intensive care late on the night of April 6 after his coronavirus symptoms reportedly worsened. While Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove had said that Johnson is not on ventilator, he had said that the "prime minister has received some oxygen support".

>> Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the final week of the ongoing lockdown is "critical" for evolving an exit strategy as data regarding the spread of coronavirus will have a bearing on the decision to be taken by the government.

>>New York registered a record 731 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

>> China reported no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time but the number of imported infections increased to 983, with 32 new confirmed cases.

Click here to get all the news on the coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

