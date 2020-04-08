Coronavirus pandemic | WHO addresses questions on pregnancy, childbirth and newborn babies

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Globally, there have been over 14.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 82,000 deaths so far.

As the infection spreads across the world, questions have been raised about the safety of pregnant women and newborn babies. The World Health Organisation has answered such questions. Take a look:

Are pregnant women at higher risk from COVID-19?

At present, there is no evidence that pregnant women are at higher risk than the general population. However, due to changes in their bodies and immune systems, they can be badly affected by some respiratory infection. It is, therefore, important that they take precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19, and report possible symptoms, like fever, cough or difficulty breathing, to their healthcare provider.

How can pregnant women protect themselves against COVID-19?

Pregnant women should take the following precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19 infection:

> Washing your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.> Keeping space between yourselves and others and avoiding crowded spaces.> Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

> Practising respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

Should pregnant women be tested for COVID-19?

Testing protocols and eligibility vary depending on where you live. However, WHO recommends that pregnant women with symptoms of COVID-19 should be prioritized for testing. If they have COVID-19, they may need specialized care.

Can COVID-19 be passed from a woman to her unborn or newborn baby?

According to WHO, it still cannot say if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her foetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery. To date, the virus has not been found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk, it says.

Do pregnant women with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 need to give birth by caesarean section?

No. WHO advice is that caesarean sections should only be performed when medically justified.

Can women with COVID-19 breastfeed?

Yes. Women with COVID-19 can breastfeed if they wish to do so. However, they should:

> Practice respiratory hygiene during feeding, wearing a mask where available;> Wash hands before and after touching the baby;

> Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces they have touched.