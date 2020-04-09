Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 5,274; UK hospital admissions starting to 'plateau'
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 5,274.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Today is the sixteenth day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,274. The Union Health Ministry has said that 149 people have died due to the disease.Globally, there have been over 15.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 88,400 people have died so far. At over 4.3 lakh, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | COVID-19 death toll in US tops 14,600
US deaths due to the novel coronavirus topped 14,600 yesterday, the second highest reported number in the world behind Italy, according to a Reuters tally.
On April 7, US had set a new daily record with over 1,900 new deaths reported in a single day.
Officials have warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model scaled back its projected US pandemic death toll by 26 percent to 60,000.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 4,31,838 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 1,48,220 cases
> Italy: 1,39,422 cases
> France: 1,13,982 cases
> Germany: 1,13,296 cases
> China: 82,809 cases
> Iran: 64,586 cases
> United Kingdom: 61,474 cases
> Turkey: 38,226 cases
> Switzerland: 23,280 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.35 am IST on April 9)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Make COVID-19 testing free in govt, private labs: Supreme Court to Centre
The Supreme Court of India yesterday issued interim directions to the Centre to make COVID-19 testing in all government and private laboratories free of cost.
The apex court’s directions followed a public interest litigation challenging the government's decision to fix the cost of a COVID-19 test in private labs as Rs 4,500.
Read more here
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | Trump thanks India on HCQ decision, says will not be forgotten
President Donald Trump has thanked India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to allow export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine to the United States.
“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!” Trump said in a tweet, a day after India lifted the hold on export of the drug to the US.
“Thank you Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” he added. President Trump has been pushing for the use of Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Coronavirus in UK LIVE Updates | UK cases and hospital admissions starting to 'plateau'
The number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show signs of flattening, Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, said yesterday.
"We are starting to see a plateauing — the first signs of a plateauing of infections and hospitalisations," Powis was quoted by Reuters as saying.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Union Health Ministry, confirmed cases in India surged past 5,000 yesterday morning. Later in the day, the ministry confirmed that the number had risen to 5,274.
The Health Ministry has said that there are 4,714 reported active cases in India.
The death toll from COVID-19 currently stands at 149. As many as 411 patients have recovered in the country so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections have reached 15.1 lakh globally. At least 88,400 people have died due to COVID-19 so far. However, over 3.2 lakh novel coronavirus patients have recovered so far across the world.
With over 4.3 lakh confirmed cases, the United States is the worst affected country right now. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. There are new hotspots now emerging in different regions of the world, leading to concerns that the global tally may jump further.
The confirmed cases in India have also increased significantly in the last week.
However, China has eased the lockdown in Wuhan city, where the outbreak was first reported. There are some other countries that are hoping to turn the tide in the coming week.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus virus disease, or COVID-19, has spread across 184 countries and territories around the world.
Many countries have imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Today is the sixteenth day of India’s 21-day nationwide lockdown. Authorities have hinted that this lockdown could be extended and phased out in a staggered manner.
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections have reached 15.1 lakh globally. At least 88,400 people have died due to COVID-19 so far. However, over 3.2 lakh novel coronavirus patients have recovered so far across the world. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy.
Stay tuned to the LIVE blog for the latest updates.