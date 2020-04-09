Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 5,274; UK hospital admissions starting to 'plateau'

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Today is the sixteenth day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,274. The Union Health Ministry has said that 149 people have died due to the disease.

Globally, there have been over 15.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 88,400 people have died so far. At over 4.3 lakh, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and France. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.