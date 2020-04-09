Coronavirus wrap April 9 | Here are the top developments of the day

As of April 9, India has reported a total of 5,218 cases and 169 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated.

Globally, the total number of cases has beached the 1.5 million mark, and the death toll is nearing 90, 000, as per John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The US continues to report the maximum number of cases world over, whereas Italy has reported the maximum fatalities.

Here are the top developments from today:

# Odisha became the first state in India to extend the purported 21-day lockdown till April 30 in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

# Nine containment zones were declared in Gurugram, where people will not be allowed to venture out at all, and essential commodities will be delivered to them at home.

# The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks topped 15 million as tough measures to control the outbreak abruptly ground the country to halt. As a result, 10% of US labor force is now out of work. Besides, more than 20 million Americans may lose jobs this month.

# The International Monetary Fund said that the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world will turn global economic growth "sharply negative" in 2020, triggering the worst fallout since the 1930s Great Depression, with only a partial recovery seen in 2021.

# The Centre may soon announce another fiscal package which should be almost similar to the Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus announced last month, a report said on Thursday.

# Responding to US President Donald Trump on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together.”