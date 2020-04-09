Coronavirus pandemic: Gurugram declares 9 areas as containment zones

Q. In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on decided to treat Covid-19 as a X. The move would enable the states to spend a larger chunk of funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to fight the pandemic. What is X?

The Gurugram district administration, on April 9, declared nine areas in the city as containment zones. In an order, the administration said that since "multiple corona cases" have been reported in Gurugram, the "entire geographical area" falling under the nine regions would be sealed off.

The nine regions include: Sector-9; Sector-54/Nirvana Country; Palam Vihar; Emar Palm Gardens, Sector-83; Laburnum Society; Sector-39; Village Fazilpur Jharsa; Ward Number 11, Pataudi; Village Raipur, Sohna.

Further, the order has stated that teams will be formed to conduct door-to-door screening or thermal scanning of person falling within the Containment Zone.

Essential goods will be provided at the doorstep of every household by the authorities, the order has stated.

Movement of public of the inhabitants of containment zones shall be absolutely restricted and the entire containment zone shall be sealed by deployment of adequate police force and setting up of required number of Nakas, etc

The entire area of containment zone will be fully sanitised by the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

A total have 20 cases have been reported from Gurugram so far.