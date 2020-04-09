App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Gurugram declares 9 areas as containment zones

A total have 20 cases have been reported from Gurugram so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Gurugram district administration, on April 9, declared nine areas in the city as containment zones. In an order, the administration said that since "multiple corona cases" have been reported in Gurugram, the "entire geographical area" falling under the nine regions would be sealed off.

The nine regions include: Sector-9; Sector-54/Nirvana Country; Palam Vihar; Emar Palm Gardens, Sector-83; Laburnum Society; Sector-39; Village Fazilpur Jharsa; Ward Number 11, Pataudi; Village Raipur, Sohna.

Further, the order has stated that teams will be formed to conduct door-to-door screening or thermal scanning of person falling within the Containment Zone.

Essential goods will be provided at the doorstep of every household by the authorities, the order has stated.

Movement of public of the inhabitants of containment zones shall be absolutely restricted and the entire containment zone shall be sealed by deployment of adequate police force and setting up of required number of Nakas, etc

The entire area of containment zone will be fully sanitised by the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

