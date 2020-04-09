App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt may soon announce second stimulus package worth over Rs 1 lakh crore: Report

The new package should focus on interest rate subventions to medium businesses, sops for the troubled realty sector and also state run banks' recapitalisation, Bank of America Securities said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre may soon announce another fiscal package which should be almost similar to the Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus announced last month, a report said on Thursday.

The new package should focus on interest rate subventions to medium businesses, sops for the troubled realty sector and also state run banks' recapitalisation, Bank of America Securities said.

Last month, the government had announced a package focusing on the individuals and the weaker sections to help overcome the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was termed as not aggressive enough.

Close

Economists at the state-run SBI have said that much of the earlier stimulus package was already announced for in the budget and only Rs 70,000 crore is fresh.

related news

“We expect the Ministry of Finance to announce a second fiscal stimulus of 0.3 per cent of GDP atop 0.35 per cent done,” the BofA Securities economists said.

In support of the expectation, they said worries over fiscal deficit and inflation are “overdone”, they said, adding that so far the Narendra Modi government has shown prudence on this side.

In the current scenario, the choice is between a “fiscal stimulus to support recovery and a higher fiscal deficit on falling growth”, the brokerage made it clear.

It pitched for a 2 per cent subvention on all outstanding loans of small businesses for a year, which will cost 0.1 per cent of GDP and a five-time scaling up of the income threshold applicability for getting interest subventions for home loans to revive demand.

It also suggested a recapitalisation of up to 0.75 per cent of the GDP for bank recapitalisation as the rise in bad assets will erode capital levels.

The above stimulus measures, along with the ones already announced and a likely shortfall in revenue will push up the Centre's fiscal deficit to 4.8 per cent of GDP in FY21, which is 1.30 per cent above the budgeted targets, it said.

The brokerage said it expects the RBI to cut interest rates by 0.25 per cent in June and October to push growth, on top of the already announced 0.75 per cent cut last month.

On growth, the brokerage said it expects the GDP to fall by 2.5 per cent in the June quarter.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #stimulus package

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.