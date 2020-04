Coronavirus crisis | Full list of containment or Red zones in Mumbai

A steady rise is being recorded in the number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The state has recorded 9,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 400 deaths, according to the data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 29.

As the cases are surging at an alarming rate in Maharashtra’s capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified localities with a huge number of cases.

The BMC has released the full list of these containment zones also known as ‘Red Zones’. These Red Zones are areas reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases or high growth rates of the deadly disease.

The civic body further said it had set up a 500-bed facility for COVID-19 patients in five days at the NSCI (National Sports Club of India) also called Worli Dome. The centre mainly caters to patients from G-South ward of the civic body.

The ward has a total of 95 containment zones. Take a look:

> C Wing, Laxmipooja Society, J R Boricha Marg, Near Arthur Road Jail> Siddhivinayak Society, Jr Boricha Marg, Behind Arthur Road Jail> Committee, Ganesh Nagar, Jr Boricha Marg, Dhobighat Bmc School> Shramik Ekta Building, J R Boricha Marg, Behind Arthur Road Jail (Congested Area)> Gate Number 5, Bada Dhobighat, Saatrasta, Near Mahalaxmi Station (Congested Area)> V Block, Bmc Colony, Meghanagar, Arthur Road, Near Arthur Road Jail (Congested Area)> A Wing, Lokhandwala Residency, Ln Pappan Marg, Near Four Seasons Hotel> Times Network Building, Pb Marg, Kamala Mill Campus> Shivkrupa Building, S, Balaji Pawar Marg, Currey Road> Veera House, Elphinstone Road, Elphinstone> Panchaganga Building, NM Joshi Marg, Opposite Baula Wadi Masjid> Bdd 12, NM Joshi Marg> Khimji Nagji, Senapati Bapat Marg, Opposite Phoenix Tower> Devgiri, NM Joshi Marg, Near Currey Road Station> Shanti Niwas, Fitwala Road, Elphinstone Station> Anand Niketan, Fitwala Road, Elphinstone Station> Ganraj Apartment, J R Boricha Marg, Near Arthur Road Jail> Sadguru Darshan, Fitwala Road, Elphinstone> A Wing, 32 Tenament, Sane Guruji Marg, Chinchpokli W> Bhawani Mata, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel> Pamanand Carsandas Chawl, Veer Santaji Lane (Congested Area)> Pwd Chawl, NM Joshi Marg, Delile Road, Near N M Joshi Marg Police Station (Congested Area)> Bdd, NM Joshi Marg, Near Nm Joshi Marg Police Station (Congested Area)> Century Quarters, PB Marg, Mahindra Towers (Congested Area)> C Committee, Ganesh Nagar, J R Boricha Marg, Near Arthur Road Jail (Congested Area)> Mogul House, NM Joshi Marg, Chinchpokli (Congested Area)> 18 Bdd, Bdd, NM Joshi Marg, NM Joshi Marg, Near Nm Joshi Marg (Congested Area)> 16, Century Quartets, PB Marg, Mahindra Towers (Congested Area)> Chawl 320, Irani Chawl, Gk Marg, Lower Parel (Congested Area)> Vishwajyoti Sadan, Senapati Bapat Marg> Bdd Chawl No 111, Bdd 111 Worli, Ss Amrutwar Marg> Jari Mari Sadan, Worli Hill Road> A Wing, Lokhandwala Residency, LR.Papan Marg, Four Season Hotel> Bdd 101, Bdd Chawl, Bansode Marg, Near Ambedkar School> Suryadarshan Building, E Moses Road, Jijamata Nagar, Worli> VP Nagar, Lotus, A B Road, Nsci Club (Congested Area)> Chawl No 56, Worli Bdd, Gm Bhosle Marg, Worli (Congested Area)> Pwd Zopadpatti, Bhagoji Waghmare Marg, Opp Bdd Chawl 118 (Congested Area)> 40 Bdd, Bdd, Gm Bhosle Marg (Congested Area)> Kombdi Galli, Siddharth Nagar, Dr A B Road, Poddar Hospital (Congested Area)> 1Bdd, Bdd, GM Bhosle Marg (Congested Area)> Jijamata Nagar C Ward, E Moses Road, Jijamata Nagar (Congested Area)> Jijamata Nagar D Ward, E Moses Road, Jijamata Nagar (Congested Area)> Anand Nagar, E Moses Road, Jijamata Nagar (Congested Area)> Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, E Moses Road, Jijamata Nagar (Congested Area)> V P Nagar, E Moses Road, Jijamata Nagar (Congested Area)> Galli 1,V P Nagar, Lotus,A B Road,Nsci Club (Congested Area)> Ganapati Stage, Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, E Moses Road, Nehru Planetarium (Congested Area)> Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar Nagar, AB Road, Nehru Planetarium (Congested Area)> Prem Nagar, Dr Annie Besant Road, Near Worli Naka (Congested Area)> Bdd Chawl No 77, Worli Bdd, Bhagoji Waghmare Marg (Congested Area)> Saathi Aasra Chs, New Prabhadevi Road, Saamna Press> Building No. 2, Prabhadevi Sra, Rajabhau Desai Marg, Ahuja Towers> Siddhi Prabha Building, Sayani Road, Opposite Ravindra Natya Mandir> Anand Chaya Society, Tata Press Lane, Prabha Nagar Society> The Enclave, Appa Saheb Marathe Marg, Balasaheb Thackeray Ias Academy> Utkarsh Society,J A Marg,Off Sayani Road> Charak Building,Off Veer Savarkar Marg,Chavanni Maidan> Texila Society, Texila Society, Twin Towers Lane> Purav House, Old Prabhadevi Road> Satyavijay Chs, Hatiskar Marg ,Old Prabhadevi Road> Siddique Mohammad Chawl,Old Prabhadevi Road (Congested Area)> Kamgar Nagar 2,Kamgar Nagar 2,New Prabhadevi Road,Kamgar Nagar 2 (Congested Area)> Chawl No. 9, Kamgar Nagar 1,New Prabhadevi Road,Kamgar Nagar 1 (Congested Area)> Bldg No 35, Adarsh Nagar,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg, Worli Village> Bldg No 25, Adarsh Nagar,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg, Worli Village> Bldg No 34, Adarsh Nagar,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Adarsh Nagar> Bldg No 41, Adarsh Nagar,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village> Bldg No.6, Adarsh Nagar, Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village> Bpt Building No. 4,Bpt Quarter,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Koliwada> Arun Prakash Sangh,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Hirasheth Chawal,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Koliwada (Congested Area)> Achanak Krida Mandal,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Varas Lane,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Shivaji Nagar,Sasmira Marg,Sasmira College (Congested Area)> Malkani Mahal, Adarsh Nagar,Century Bazar (Congested Area)> Near Janseva Balwadi,Kesarinath Buva Bhaye Marg,Golfadevi Road (Congested Area)> Kalikhan House, Dhramraj Bhandu Cottage,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Arun Prakash Sangh, Kranti Lane,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Behind Bpt Quartar,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Behind Bpt Quarters, Sai Baba Mandir (Congested Area)> Nr Bazar Gally,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area> Nr Bazar Lane,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Near Fish Market (Congested Area)> Daware House,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Sonapur Lane (Congested Area)> Madkar House,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Shreeram Lane (Congested Area)> Jana Nakhwa House,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Gonta Lane (Congested Area)> Navneet Chowk, Janata Colony,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Navtarun Rahivashi Seva Sangh,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Guru Datta Band Pathak,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Behind 169 Busstop (Congested Area)> Gonta Lane,Sale House,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Devicha Oota,Janata Colony,Nr Big Hanuman Mandir,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Behind Big Hanuman Mandir (Congested Area)> Katkar House,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Ladkubai Chawal, Pakhari Lane,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Koliwada (Congested Area)> Amar Sandesh, Janata Colony,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)> Vikas Lane,Kesari Nath Buva Bhay Marg,Worli Village (Congested Area)

> Building 5, Goverment Colony

Below is the full list of all containment zones across Mumbai

Here’s the interactive map of containment zones in Mumbai

