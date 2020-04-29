Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases in India near 30,000; death toll in US crosses 58,000
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 29,974.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. During his interaction with chief ministers on April 27, PM Modi reportedly hinted that restrictions may continue in hotspots.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 29,974. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 937. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 31.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.16 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases in US crosses 10 lakh-mark, fatalities at 58,000
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus impact | Belgians urged to double down on fries, do national duty
In a country that claims to be the real birthplace of the finger food that Americans have the temerity to call french fries, rescuing the potato industry might easily be a matter of Belgian national pride.
So while a coronavirus lockdown keeps restaurants, bars and many of Belgium's 5,000 frites stands closed, the trade association for the national potato industry is calling on the population at large to do its part by keeping deep fryers fired up on the home front. The industry wants to find new ways to move surplus stock and avoid waste. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 10,12,399 confirmed cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 2,32,128 cases
> Italy: 2,01,505 cases
> France: 1,69,053 cases
> United Kingdom: 1,62,350 cases
> Germany: 1,59,912 cases
> Turkey: 1,14,653 cases
> Russia: 93,558 cases
> Iran: 92,584 cases
> China: 83,938 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University CSSE, as of 7.30 am IST on April 29)
It is clear that we will be confined to our homes for a while because of the spread of the novel coronavirus. So, why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Delhi's COVID-19 tally at 3,314; sees 201 recoveries, highest in a day
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 3,314 yesterday, even as 201 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease, the highest so far in a day with no fatalities, authorities said.
No death was reported for the third consecutive day in the national capital.
Coronavirus in US LIVE updates | Cases in US crosses 10 lakh-mark, fatalities at 58,000
The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in the United States has crossed the 10 lakh-mark (one million) and the fatalities have jumped to nearly 59,000.
The US has become the first country to have more than 10 lakh confirmed cases of coronavirus. It accounts for nearly one-third of the 31 lakh cases globally.
With nearly 59,000 deaths, the US also accounts for one-fourth of the over 2.16 lakh global deaths.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 29,974. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 7,027 patients have recovered, 937 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 22,010.
Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst affected regions of the country.
While restrictions have been eased to a great extent in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Ecuador, Brazil and Russia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 31.1 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.16 lakh.
With over 10 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 185 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the thirty-sixth day of the nationwide lockdown in India, which has been extended till May 3. On April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interaction with chief ministers via video conference reportedly hinted that the lockdown would continue in hotspots.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.