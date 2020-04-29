Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases in India near 30,000; death toll in US crosses 58,000

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the thirty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. During his interaction with chief ministers on April 27, PM Modi reportedly hinted that restrictions may continue in hotspots.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 29,974. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 937. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 31.1 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.16 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries.