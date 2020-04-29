Moneycontrol Twitter poll | Nearly 35% respondents favour lockdown extension

As India entered the last week of the extended lockdown, there have been murmurs of the lockdown being extended again in some parts, while several reports have suggested that shutdown measures will be eased and green zones will exit the lockdown in a graded fashion.

Moneycontrol conducted a Twitter poll to know about the mood of the people and their thoughts on a lockdown extension.

According to the poll, 34 percent people have favoured local lockdowns, which could be interpreted as restriction applied locally to red zones or hotspots.

In addition, around 32 percent people have opted for an extension for two weeks.

Meanwhile, 22 percent people have favoured a lockdown extension by a month, and over 12 percent have suggested that lockdown measures be retained till the time no new cases are reported.

A total of 568 people participated in the poll.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of various states suggested that the lockdown should be extended. On April 29, Punjab extended the lockdown by two weeks.