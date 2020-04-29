Coronavirus wrap April 29: MHA allows movement of migrant workers, COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark in US

The Union Health Ministry on April 29 said that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country, registering a record jump of 71 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 22,982, while 7,796 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Follow our LIVE Updates here.

A total of 71 deaths have been reported since April 28 evening of which, 31 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 19 from Gujarat, six from Madhya Pradesh, five each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Union Home Ministry issued an order allowing movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others stranded following the nationwide lockdown.

>> Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early than among those who were treated later, the company said.

>> Punjab decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks, Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said.

Read Also: Home ministry to announce new guidelines on May 4 with considerable relaxations

>> All central government employees were asked today to immediately download the 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application and to come to office when the application shows "safe" status for commuting, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

>> Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that with intensive coronavirus containment efforts and results showing on ground, one may hope for normal Parliament schedule.

>> The first plasma therapy trial, used for treating a COVID-19 patient, has been successful in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.

>> In a fortnight, number of COVID-19 hotspot districts in India decreases to 129 from 170.

>> SpiceJet told its pilots that they will not be paid salaries for April and May, and said those who have been operating cargo flights will get paid for "block hours flown".

>> COVID-19 cases in US crossed one million-mark as death toll spikes to over 58,300, exceeding American fatalities in Vietnam War.

>> Failure to stop coronavirus at source led to 184 countries 'going through hell', US President Donald Trump said.