Coronavirus | Home ministry to announce new guidelines on May 4 with considerable relaxations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the government will be issuing new guidelines to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic and that the same will come into effect from May 4, a day after the second phase of national lockdown ends.

These guidelines, according to the government, "shall give considerable relaxations to many districts."

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here…

"Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come," MHA said. This could possibly mean that the government is looking at easing some of the restrictions.

Earlier in the day, the government had announced plans to allow the movement of stranded migrant workers and students to reach their homes, including by crossing state borders.

In its evening update, the Union Health Ministry said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,008, with a record jump of 71 in the last 24 hours, while the number of confirmed infections has climbed to 31,787 in the country with more than 1,800 cases getting detected since April 28 evening. Close to 7,800 people have recovered too.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here…