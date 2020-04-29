App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 06:38 PM IST
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news for stranded migrant workers, tourists, students as government opens interstate movement

The Centre has directed states and union territories to facilitate inter-state movement of people stranded across the country following the implementation of the lockdown orders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29 issued an order allowing movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others stranded following the nationwide lockdown.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Close

The Centre has directed states and UTs to designate nodal authorities and outline standard protocols for the movement of such people.

For the inter-state movement of those who were stranded, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road. However, all people would be screened for COVID-19 before they are allowed to proceed, the order noted.

Sanitised buses will be used for moving people, and social distancing norms are required to be followed in seating all passengers.

Once the people arrive at their respective destinations, the local health authorities would assess them and accordingly suggest home quarantine or place them under institutional quarantine, as per the Health Ministry's guidelines.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #coronavirus

