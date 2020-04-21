In Pics | Prolonged lockdown throws lives of migrant workers into disarray, adds to pain

Here are some pictures depicting the plight of migrant workers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Days after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India, migrant workers across the nation began to head towards their native places. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 Most days, a migrant worker Dayaram Kushwaha hauls bricks with his wife Gyanvati for stonemasons in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 But with the initial 21-day lockdown, extended till May 3, the silence has taken over the clattering construction site after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus making these migrant workers jobless. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 With no work, it became difficult for Dayaram to help his family back in village and surviving in big city with no money, roof and job was just not easy. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 Cut off from means of transportation after the lockdown, several families resorted to walk it out all the way to their native places, sometimes crossing states and having to walk miles on foot. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 Dayaram, carrying his son on shoulder began to walk to his village, 300 miles away. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 With no money in hand to feed his family back at home, Dayaram is still relieved as at least he would have a home to shelter his family and they will be together during this pandemic situation. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Police officers were ordered to enforce lockdown but on that day they were allowing people to move to maintain distance from one another to avoid COVID spread. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 Hungry, thirsty migrants kept on walking miles to reach their villages. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 The shutdown is necessary to combat outbreak as it is a threat to life but for workers like Dayaram it is much more than that as it endangers their economic survival. (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/13 After walking for four days and taking lifts from goods trucks, Dayaram, Gyanvati and son Shivam reached their native home in Jugyai, Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 With no money to feed his family, Dayaram and his wife coincided with harvest of the winter wheat crop. The family have some potatoes with them that will last only for a week and after that they would have to survive only on bread. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 The shutdown worries Dayaram about his children’s education as he don’t want them to work as a labour but the kids have no other alternative but to do what their father is doing. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 21, 2020 05:13 pm