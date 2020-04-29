App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gilead's Remdesivir meets main goal of trial in COVID-19 patients

The closely-watched drug has moved markets in the past few weeks and on Wednesday broader markets once again rose on the data and Gilead shares also jumped 9%.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir helped improve symptoms in COVID-19 patients who were given the drug early than among those who were treated later, the company said. The closely-watched drug has moved markets in the past few weeks and on April 29 broader markets once again rose on the data and Gilead shares also jumped 9 percent.

In Gilead's study, 62 percent of patients treated early were discharged from the hospital, compared with 49 percent of patients who were treated late, the company said. The trial was testing 397 patients, evaluating the safety and efficacy of five-day and 10-day dosing regimens of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19.

Interest in Gilead's drug has been high as there are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for COVID-19, and doctors are desperate for anything that might alter the course of the disease that attacks the lungs and can shut down other organs in extremely severe cases.

Close
The company also said a separate trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had met the main goal of the study, but it did not provide details on the data.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Business #Gilead

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.