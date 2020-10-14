172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-14-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5959751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 14: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Kerala cross 3 lakh each

With more than 15.43 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.63 lakh) and Karnataka (7.26 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

COVID-19 cases in Kerala and West Bengal on October 13 crossed the 3 lakh mark in each state.

Kerala's tally stands at 3,03,896, and West Bengal has so far reported 3,02,020 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

With over 15.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

The data was updated at 8 am on October 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,43,837 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,63,573 cases

> Karnataka - 7,26,106 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,65,930 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,42,118 cases

India has recorded more than 72.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,10,586 deaths. Of these, more than 8.26 lakh are active cases while over 63 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 13, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands199378212 55
2Andhra Pradesh42855-1128 7144275715 629135 
3Arunachal Pradesh296020 9573170 28
4Assam28897458 1670591020 830
5Bihar10835166 1870591148 961
6Chandigarh1127-43 12007109 197
7Chhattisgarh27208-213 1193522812 130620 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu85-17 308117 2
9Delhi21490955 2868802036 585445 
10Goa4316-149 34252554 514
11Gujarat15187-227 1349901375 358410 
12Haryana10319-82 1323821154 1601
13Himachal Pradesh2507-130 15001311 254
14Jammu and Kashmir9866-126 73502796 1340
15Jharkhand7617-159 85314853 805
16Karnataka113478-2317 60250510421 1012387 
17Kerala954931020 2073577723 104621 
18Ladakh969420579 64
19Madhya Pradesh14661-271 1324291708 267126 
20Maharashtra205884-7021 129725215356 40701187 
21Manipur2867111 10829122 97
22Meghalaya2367-67 5406133 65
23Mizoram119-37 209347 0
24Nagaland1513104 583118 19
25Odisha22892-538 2329882796 105717 
26Puducherry4572-45 26865310 567
27Punjab8212-364 1131051006 389434 
28Rajasthan21924253 1396161768 167914 
29Sikkim344-40 301489 59
30Tamil Nadu43239-508 6123205117 1037157 
31Telangana23728-480 1912691918 1241
32Tripura3500-238 25041418 318
33Uttarakhand6576-400 48283674 78220 
34Uttar Pradesh38082-733 3975703662 646628 
35West Bengal30988384 2652883185 574462 
Total#826876-11853 630192774632 110586730 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 3.8 crore infections and over 10.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 09:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.