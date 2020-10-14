Coronavirus state-wise tally October 14: COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Kerala cross 3 lakh each

COVID-19 cases in Kerala and West Bengal on October 13 crossed the 3 lakh mark in each state.

Kerala's tally stands at 3,03,896, and West Bengal has so far reported 3,02,020 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

With over 15.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 14 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 15,43,837 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,63,573 cases

> Karnataka - 7,26,106 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,65,930 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,42,118 cases

India has recorded more than 72.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,10,586 deaths. Of these, more than 8.26 lakh are active cases while over 63 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.4 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 13, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 1 3782 12 55 2 Andhra Pradesh 42855 -1128 714427 5715 6291 35 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2960 20 9573 170 28 4 4 Assam 28897 458 167059 1020 830 4 5 Bihar 10835 166 187059 1148 961 6 6 Chandigarh 1127 -43 12007 109 197 5 7 Chhattisgarh 27208 -213 119352 2812 1306 20 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 85 -17 3081 17 2 9 Delhi 21490 955 286880 2036 5854 45 10 Goa 4316 -149 34252 554 514 3 11 Gujarat 15187 -227 134990 1375 3584 10 12 Haryana 10319 -82 132382 1154 1601 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 2507 -130 15001 311 254 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9866 -126 73502 796 1340 7 15 Jharkhand 7617 -159 85314 853 805 7 16 Karnataka 113478 -2317 602505 10421 10123 87 17 Kerala 95493 1020 207357 7723 1046 21 18 Ladakh 969 8 4205 79 64 19 Madhya Pradesh 14661 -271 132429 1708 2671 26 20 Maharashtra 205884 -7021 1297252 15356 40701 187 21 Manipur 2867 111 10829 122 97 4 22 Meghalaya 2367 -67 5406 133 65 1 23 Mizoram 119 -37 2093 47 0 24 Nagaland 1513 104 5831 18 19 1 25 Odisha 22892 -538 232988 2796 1057 17 26 Puducherry 4572 -45 26865 310 567 2 27 Punjab 8212 -364 113105 1006 3894 34 28 Rajasthan 21924 253 139616 1768 1679 14 29 Sikkim 344 -40 3014 89 59 2 30 Tamil Nadu 43239 -508 612320 5117 10371 57 31 Telangana 23728 -480 191269 1918 1241 8 32 Tripura 3500 -238 25041 418 318 1 33 Uttarakhand 6576 -400 48283 674 782 20 34 Uttar Pradesh 38082 -733 397570 3662 6466 28 35 West Bengal 30988 384 265288 3185 5744 62 Total# 826876 -11853 6301927 74632 110586 730 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 3.8 crore infections and over 10.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

