Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam records lowest one-day fatality count in three months

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | State logs four COVID-19 deaths, lowest single-day fatality count in three months

Assam reported four more COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, the lowest single-day death count in three months, taking the total number of casualties due to the disease to 830, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's tally went up to 1.96 lakh after 1,482 more positive cases were detected. Assam’s case fatality rate stands at 0.42, significantly below the national average. (Input from PTI)