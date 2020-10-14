Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam records lowest one-day fatality count in three months
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 71.7 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 86.8 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 205th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 71,75,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,09,856 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 86.8 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.79 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.82 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Portugal captain and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19.
The country’s football federation said the 35-year-old star footballer would miss October 14's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden while confirming that Ronaldo is currently showing no symptoms of COVID-19 and is doing well.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | State logs four COVID-19 deaths, lowest single-day fatality count in three months
Assam reported four more COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, the lowest single-day death count in three months, taking the total number of casualties due to the disease to 830, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The state's tally went up to 1.96 lakh after 1,482 more positive cases were detected. Assam’s case fatality rate stands at 0.42, significantly below the national average. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 71,75,880. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 62,27,295 patients have recovered, 1,09,856 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,38,729. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.79 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.82 lakh.
With over 78.34 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
