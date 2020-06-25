App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China diverts rivers, encroaches upon 11 strategic areas in Nepal: Reports

China has reportedly occupied 11 strategic areas — around 33 hectares of Nepal’s land — across multiple border districts by diverting rivers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid escalating border tensions between India and China, the Chinese side has reportedly occupied a village in Nepal and 10 other strategic areas. To legitimise its annexation, China has allegedly removed boundary pillars around Rui village situated in the northern Gorkha district. The village is said to have around 72 houses.

A report, prepared by Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry of Nepal, suggests China has encroached places which make up around 33 hectares of Nepal's land, by diverting the flow of rivers which act as a natural boundary.

The Nepal government has not commented on the matter so far.

Close

According to news reports, a total of 10 hectares has been encroached on in Humla district with the Chinese construction works diverting Bagdare Khola and Karnali rivers. Six hectares of land has been encroached on in Rasuwa district with diversions in Sinjen, Bhurjuk and Jambu Khola.

related news

A total of 11 hectares of Nepal’s land has already claimed by China for "falling in Tibet" with diversions in Kharane Khola and Bhote Kosi in Sindhupalchowk district.

By diverting the flow of Sumjung, Kam Khola and Arun rivers in Sankhuwasabha district, China has been able to encroach on nine hectares of Nepal's land.

India is reportedly evaluating strategic implications of China occupying parts of Nepal’s territory.

Also read | India seeing if Nepal government led by KP Sharma Oli 'gifted' territory to China: Report

New Delhi is evaluating the exact location of Chinese encroachment in Nepal and its proximity to the border with India.

India is also evaluating if this Chinese move was made with the approval of a section of Kathmandu’s political leadership or by taking the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government for a ride.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Current Affairs #India China border news #Nepal #World News

India COVID-19 update: Number of active cases stands at 1.8 lakh; recovery rate is over 57%

Gold slips from near eight-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

