China diverts rivers, encroaches upon 11 strategic areas in Nepal: Reports

Amid escalating border tensions between India and China, the Chinese side has reportedly occupied a village in Nepal and 10 other strategic areas. To legitimise its annexation, China has allegedly removed boundary pillars around Rui village situated in the northern Gorkha district. The village is said to have around 72 houses.

A report, prepared by Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry of Nepal, suggests China has encroached places which make up around 33 hectares of Nepal's land, by diverting the flow of rivers which act as a natural boundary.

The Nepal government has not commented on the matter so far.

According to news reports, a total of 10 hectares has been encroached on in Humla district with the Chinese construction works diverting Bagdare Khola and Karnali rivers. Six hectares of land has been encroached on in Rasuwa district with diversions in Sinjen, Bhurjuk and Jambu Khola.

A total of 11 hectares of Nepal’s land has already claimed by China for "falling in Tibet" with diversions in Kharane Khola and Bhote Kosi in Sindhupalchowk district.

By diverting the flow of Sumjung, Kam Khola and Arun rivers in Sankhuwasabha district, China has been able to encroach on nine hectares of Nepal's land.

India is reportedly evaluating strategic implications of China occupying parts of Nepal’s territory.

Also read | India seeing if Nepal government led by KP Sharma Oli 'gifted' territory to China: Report

New Delhi is evaluating the exact location of Chinese encroachment in Nepal and its proximity to the border with India.

India is also evaluating if this Chinese move was made with the approval of a section of Kathmandu’s political leadership or by taking the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government for a ride.