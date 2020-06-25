India seeing if Nepal government led by KP Sharma Oli 'gifted' territory to China: Report

Amid the face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India is evaluating strategic implications of China occupying parts of Nepal’s territory.

According to a report in The Economic Times, New Delhi is evaluating the exact location of Chinese encroachment in Nepal and its proximity to the border with India.

India is also evaluating if this Chinese move was made with the approval of a section of Kathmandu’s political leadership or by taking the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government for a ride, the report adds.

The newspaper report cites observers as saying that Oli’s closeness to Beijing, as part of his attempts to retain power at home, has overshadowed India-Nepal relations.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On June 18, the Nepal Parliament passed the New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms), which shows Indian territories as part of Nepal.

However, on the issue of the border tensions between India and China, Nepal has said that it is confident that both its "friendly neighbours" will resolve their stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through peaceful means, keeping in mind the stability of the region and world peace.

China is reportedly increasing road construction in Tibet to help encroach on Nepali land. The Chinese military could potentially set up border outposts in these areas, The Economic Times cites a Nepal government report as suggesting.

Nepal agriculture ministry’s Survey Department has reportedly shown 10 places that China has encroached upon, by diverting flow of rivers which act as a natural boundary. These make up about 33 hectares of land.