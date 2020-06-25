App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India seeing if Nepal government led by KP Sharma Oli 'gifted' territory to China: Report

India is reportedly evaluating if China occupied parts of Nepal's territory with the approval of a section of Kathmandu’s political leadership or by taking the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government for a ride.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India is evaluating strategic implications of China occupying parts of Nepal’s territory.

According to a report in The Economic Times, New Delhi is evaluating the exact location of Chinese encroachment in Nepal and its proximity to the border with India.

India is also evaluating if this Chinese move was made with the approval of a section of Kathmandu’s political leadership or by taking the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government for a ride, the report adds.

Close

The newspaper report cites observers as saying that Oli’s closeness to Beijing, as part of his attempts to retain power at home, has overshadowed India-Nepal relations.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On June 18, the Nepal Parliament passed the New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms), which shows Indian territories as part of Nepal.

However, on the issue of the border tensions between India and China, Nepal has said that it is confident that both its "friendly neighbours" will resolve their stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through peaceful means, keeping in mind the stability of the region and world peace.

China is reportedly increasing road construction in Tibet to help encroach on Nepali land. The Chinese military could potentially set up border outposts in these areas, The Economic Times cites a Nepal government report as suggesting.

Nepal agriculture ministry’s Survey Department has reportedly shown 10 places that China has encroached upon, by diverting flow of rivers which act as a natural boundary. These make up about 33 hectares of land.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:27 am

tags #China #India #India China border news #Nepal #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

Madhya Pradesh to launch 'Kill Corona' campaign to detect COVID-19 cases from July 1

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

WHO warns of oxygen shortage as COVID cases set to top 10 million

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.