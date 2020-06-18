App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nepal's Upper House unanimously endorses new map, including parts of Indian territory

The Bill was passed by the Upper House of Nepal Parliament a while ago, with 57 votes in favour of the new map and no votes against the Bill

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Nepal Parliament, on June 18, passed the New Map Amendment Bill (Coat of Arms), that shows Indian territories as part of Nepal.

The Bill was passed by the Upper House of Nepal Parliament a while ago, with 57 votes in favour of the new map and no votes against the Bill. Now, the Bill only requires the assent of Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to come into effect.

BREAKING: NEPALI PARLIAMENT PASSES THE NEW MAP AMENDMENT BILL (COAT OF ARMS); THE UPPER HOUSE PASSED IT SHORT WHILE AGO. THE NEW MAP SHOWS INDIAN TERRITORIES AS NEPALI TERRITORY pic.twitter.com/xd0ZGVKXOH

Last week, the Lower House of Nepal Parliament had also voted unanimously to amend the Constitution and change the country’s map to stake claim over three strategically important areas close to its border.

Close

Commenting on the development, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, head of Nepal’s ruling party, had said: “This is a historic occasion when the land we lost during the period of monarchy is being returned under the republican system. Nepal does not want to allow enmity to emerge with our southern neighbour from this issue. “I am confident that the long-standing issue relating to land encroachment will be resolved once and for all through dialogue and diplomatic efforts.”

related news

In the month of May, India had already reacted sharply to the inclusion and cautioned that such “artificial enlargement” of Nepal’s territory will not be accepted. India has maintained that it has complete sovereignty over all the three areas that would be included in the new Nepal map.

Notably, this development comes at a time, India's relation with China has hit a new low due to the skirmishes being reported from eastern Ladakh over Chinese incursion.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #Indo-Nepal border #Nepal #new nepal map

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.