English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Date, time and details of live stream

    ISRO is hoping to make a successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, one that will make India the fourth country in the world to accomplish such a mission, after the United States, Russia and China.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    The same can be viewed live on the ISRO website via its Youtube channel

    The same can be viewed live on the ISRO website via its Youtube channel

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hoping to make a successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, one that will make India the fourth country in the world to accomplish such a mission, after the United States, Russia and China.


    The spacecraft is expected to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 at 6:04 pm and can be viewed live on the ISRO website via its Youtube channel, Facebook as well as the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting 17:27 pm IST.


    Catch Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates here

    Related stories

    "Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let's continue experiencing the journey together," ISRO announced on X (formerly Twitter).

    Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan plans to watch Chandrayaan-3 moon landing with sons

    Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module accomplished two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter on August 21, 2023. Chandrayaan-2, the second instalment of the lunar mission series launched in 2019, aimed to achieve a gentle landing on the Moon's southern pole. Nevertheless, it didn't manage to make a successful touchdown and communication was lost at an altitude of approximately 2.1 km.

    Meanwhile, a senior ISRO scientist was quoted by a news agency ANI on Monday, stating, “If any factors appear to be unfavourable, then we will postpone the module's landing on the Moon to August 27.

    ISRO had announced the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on August 20, 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chandrayaan-3 #ISRO
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 11:43 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!