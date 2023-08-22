Chandrayaan-3 landing: Date, time and details of live stream

The same can be viewed live on the ISRO website via its Youtube channel

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hoping to make a successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, one that will make India the fourth country in the world to accomplish such a mission, after the United States, Russia and China.

The spacecraft is expected to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 at 6:04 pm and can be viewed live on the ISRO website via its Youtube channel, Facebook as well as the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting 17:27 pm IST.



Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY

— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

"Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let's continue experiencing the journey together," ISRO announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module accomplished two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter on August 21, 2023. Chandrayaan-2, the second instalment of the lunar mission series launched in 2019, aimed to achieve a gentle landing on the Moon's southern pole. Nevertheless, it didn't manage to make a successful touchdown and communication was lost at an altitude of approximately 2.1 km.

Meanwhile, a senior ISRO scientist was quoted by a news agency ANI on Monday, stating, “If any factors appear to be unfavourable, then we will postpone the module's landing on the Moon to August 27.

ISRO had announced the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on August 20, 2023.