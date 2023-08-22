Kareena Kapoor Khan plans to watch Chandrayaan-3 moon landing with sons

Kareena Kapoor Khan plans to watch Chandrayaan-3 moon landing with her sons

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is planning to watch the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live with her sons. While speaking at a media event in Delhi, Khan said she is planning to watch the moon landing with her sons Taimur, 6, and Jeh, 2.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is ready to touch down on the moon's south pole on August 23. The lander, along with a rover accommodated inside it, will be the first to land on the south pole of the moon.

“It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath,” Kareena Kapoor Khan said, according to Times of India.

Ahead of its planned landing on the moon's untouched south pole on August 23, Chandrayaan-3's lander module has established a two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising orbiter, lander and rover was launched in 2019. The lander with the rover inside crashed into the moon's surface, failing in its mission to achieve a soft-landing.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday all systems are working perfectly with Chandrayaan-3 and no contingencies are anticipated.

The LM Vikram with rover Pragyan in its belly is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23. Live telecast of the historic landing event will begin at 5.20 pm on that day.

(With inputs from PTI)