Chandrayaan 3 live Updates: Can India become the first country to land a probe near Moon's south pole?

Aug 23, 2023 / 09:06 am

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: ISRO's Mission control in Bengaluru will beam signals sent by the Chandrayaan-3 lander to ground stations at the Deep Space Network in Bengaluru. Mission control cannot, however, send commands to the lander once the descent phase starts. During this time, the lander will have use its programmed AI for a safe drop.

The final approach or the last 15-20 minutes will be the clincher. This was what a former ISRO chief termed as " 15 minutes of terror". It was during

this time Chandrayaan-2 crashed on Moon’s surface. Four missions, including Russia's Luna-25 two days ago, have met a similar fate in last four years. Stay tuned with Moneycontrol for the most recent updates.