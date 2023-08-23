English
    Aug 23, 2023 / 09:06 am

    Chandrayaan 3 live Updates: Can India become the first country to land a probe near Moon's south pole?

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan-3 lander is expected to make a touchdown at 18.04 hours todayChandrayaan-3 has been designed to land safely at greater speeds, software has been updated, and its fuel capacity has been upped to to manoeuvre this tricky task. You can watch this event live on ISRO's Youtube, Facebook channels and DD News National.

    Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: ISRO's Mission control in Bengaluru will beam signals sent by the Chandrayaan-3 lander to ground stations at the Deep Space Network in Bengaluru. Mission control cannot, however, send commands to the lander once the descent phase starts. During this time, the lander will have use its programmed AI for a safe drop.
    The final approach or the last 15-20 minutes will be the clincher. This was what a former ISRO chief termed as " 15 minutes of terror". It was during

    this time Chandrayaan-2 crashed on Moon’s surface. Four missions, including Russia's Luna-25 two days ago, have met a similar fate in last four years. Stay tuned with Moneycontrol for the most recent updates.

      Chandrayaan-3 Live updates: Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 on a slow but fuel-saving journey. It entered lunar orbit on August 5
      Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: The difference between Chandrayaan 3 and Chandrayaan 2


      ISRO chairperson S Somanath says the differentiator is “failure-based.” “Instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, he said. Simply put, ISRO looked at what can go wrong and how to deal with it

    • August 23, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: This could be India's moment!


      Russia's Luna-25 that crashed was aiming to become the first mission to land on the Moon’s south pole. Chandrayaan-3 now has a real chance to be the first mission to land on the Moon’s south pole.

    • August 23, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Updates: What ISRO said yesterday


      The space agency is confident of soft landing on lunar surface. It said everything was going as per plan and the mission was on schedule. Vikram lander module has been in contact with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, opening a line of communication with Earth.

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan is not the only thing in ISRO's list


      ISRO has been working on human spaceflight mission. The first test vehicle mission – meant to test the crew escape system – has been planned for August or September

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Updates: Money riding on the mission


      If Chandrayaan-3 manages to pull it off today, experts see India's space sector to capitalise on frugal space tech. ISRO had a budget of around just $74 million for the mission, that's less than some of top Hollywood movies.

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Updates: On the moon, you will feel lighter


      That's right. Moon's gravitational pull is much weaker than Earth's, about one-sixth of Earth's gravity. So you will weigh less on the lunar surface. It meas a person weighing 68 kg on Earth would weigh only over 11 kg on Moon.

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Updates: Chandrayaan watch party details


      -- Gujarat science and technology council will beam the event live across the state's 33 district community science centres.
      -- Kolkata culture ministry is throwing a "Science Party" with a live telecast.
      -- In Bengaluru, Agnirva, a group of space enthusiasts are throwing a watch party
      -- UP will be screening the moon landing at all its state-run schools
      -- Assam has asked all schools to organise special assemblies of students to watch live stream of Chandrayan-3 landing on the moon.

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Excited, eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing, says Sunita Williams

      Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for Wednesday. Williams said she is looking forward to the Pragyaan rover's exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries.
      "Landing on the Moon will provide us with invaluable insights. I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times," Williams said.

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 Landing LIVE Updates​: What's in it in India?


      2 reasons. If Wednesday goes as per plan, India will become the fourth country to master soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union. Second, it will also become the first country to reach the unexplored larger south pole of the Moon or dark side as its popularly known

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 landing Live updates: Landing is only the first step


      According to Isro, the job ends only after Vikram and Pragyan complete the lunar day. The space agency has established a two-way communication between Vikram and Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, giving mission control more channels to reach the landing module.

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

      Chandrayaan 3 landing Live updates: India to log in at 6.04 pm


      Chandrayaan-3 landing will be telecast live across the country at 6.04 pm. Schools will be open for the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is at the BRICS summit in South Africa, will join online.

    • August 23, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 landing live updates: Final 15 minutes crucial


      The final 15 minutes today will decide the fate of the mission. In 2019 when ISRO aborted the first attempt to launch Chandrayaan-2 mission, K Sivan, then chairman of the agency, described this phase as “15 minutes of terror”.

