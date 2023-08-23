Indian banking industry cheers success of Chandrayaan-3

10 chandrayaan landing

Indian bankers cheered India's successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface on Wednesday, saying that this was a "proud" moment for them.

"Great day for the nation. It was a journey of success made possible by perseverance and commitment. I thank ISRO for making us proud. It gives us more confidence to say to the world with absolute conviction that we Indians can do anything and achieve everything," said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).

India made history by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole on August 23. This makes India the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon's south pole, which is thought to be potentially water-rich. It is also the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon's surface.

Lauding the achievement, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “Where there is will and determination, even the moon is not too far. The success of Chandrayaan-3 establishes this beyond doubt. Congratulations Team ISRO for this remarkable feat.”

N S Vishwanathan, Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of Axis Bank and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, said that this is a historic moment and a giant leap for India and our scientists.

"It opens up opportunities for even more aspirational ventures since we now know that we can do it," said Vishwanathan.

Kerala-based South Indian Bank MD & CEO Murali Ramakrishnan said he was delighted to see this level of meticulous planning, thinking big, and successful delivery.

"It also reiterates the maxim that if you've lost once, it doesn't mean that you need to give up. I think, across many other areas, even in the financial and banking world, we have delivered, we are delivering far superior products at a much, much lower cost compared to what Western economies can deliver. So it's a very proud moment for all of us," said Ramakrishnan.

“In ISRO's lunar conquest, we witness the embodiment of frugality, a spirit that amplifies innovation, and the testament that India has well and truly arrived on the world's stage as a space power. The moon may wax and wane, but with this India's ascent is written among the stars,”said Shyam Srinivasan MD & CEO of Federal Bank.

“The successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the moon is a truly momentous achievement. We can surely bank on our scientists and we can say with pride that India has scripted its undeniable place in history,” added Govind Singh, MD and CEO, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

After the successful landing, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath, while addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was observing the landing virtually, said, "Sir, we have achieved a soft landing on the moon. India is now on the moon."

"We proudly salute the brilliance and dedication of our scientists, engineers, and visionaries who turned dreams into reality. At IDBI Bank, we stand united with our nation in celebrating this momentous achievement," said IDBI Bank in a statement.

Mumbai-based ICICI Bank, in a statement, said that this makes India the world's first nation to soft land near the lunar South Pole while also becoming the fourth country to master a soft landing on the moon.

"This remarkable landing showcases the complex engineering feats of overcoming high velocities, lunar dust effects, and managing a gentle descent," said ICICI Bank.

Thereafter, addressing the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "On this joyous occasion I would like to address the people of the world. India's successful moon mission is not just India's alone."

"...this success belongs to all of humanity. It will help moon missions by other countries in the future. I am confident that all of the countries of the world, including those in the global south, are capable of achieving such feats. We can all aspire for the moon and beyond," Modi added.