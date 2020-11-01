CA exams November 2020 admit card to be released by ICAI at 11 pm today; check how to download, other details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release CA exams November 2020 admit card at 11 pm today. Registered candidates will be able to download the admit cards at icai.org.

"Admit card for CA November 2020 examinations will be uploaded tonight i.e November 1, 2020, at 11 pm," ICAI said in a statement.

A window for students to opt-out of the exam will also open on November 7. The opt-out option is for students who tested positive for COVID-19 or display symptoms of the disease.

Such students will be allowed to carry forward their candidature “with a due carryover of all benefits already available to students including the fee paid and exemptions for next examination”. The next exams will be held in May 2021.

The CA November exams are scheduled from November 21 to December 14.

How to download ICAI November admit card 2020:

> Visit the official website at icai.org

> Click on the link to download ICAI CA November admit card 2020> A new page will appear on the display screen> Key in your credentials and login

> ICAI CA November admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Here's the schedule for CA exams November 2020:

CA Foundation exam date 2020: December 8, 10, 12, and 14.

Group I: November 22, 24, 26, and 28.

Group II: December 1, 3, and 5.

Group I: November 21, 23, 25, and 27.

Group II: November 29, December 2, 4 and 6.

