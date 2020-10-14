CA Exam November 2020: ICAI postpones exam till November 21; check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI has once again postponed the Chartered Accountant or CA Exam November 2020. As per the revised schedule, ICAI CA exam 2020 will be held from November 21 to December 14, 2020. The exams were earlier scheduled from November 1 to November 18, 2020.

"In view of prevailing circumstances, it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant Examinations, earlier scheduled from November 1, 2020, to November 17, 2020, will now be held from November 21 to December 14, ICAI said in a circular.

Check the revised schedule for CA exam November 2020 here:

CA Foundation exam date 2020: December 8, 10, 12, and 14.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

CA IPC exam date 2020 under the old scheme:

Group I: November 22, 24, 26, and 28.

Group II: December 1, 3, and 5.

CA IPC exam date 2020 under the new scheme:

Group I: November 22, 24, 26, and 28.

Group II: December 1, 3, 5, and 7.

CA Final Exam date under the old scheme:

Group I: November 21, 23, 25, and 27.

Group II: November 29; December 2, 4 and 6.

CA Final Course exam date 2020 under the new scheme:

Group I: November 21, 23, 25, and 27.Group II: November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6.