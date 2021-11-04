MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bypoll results have produced by-product: P Chidambaram's dig at excise duty cut

The government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

PTI
November 04, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
IMAGE CREDIT: PTI

IMAGE CREDIT: PTI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over the cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel, saying the results of the 30 assembly and three Lok Sabha by-elections have "produced a by-product". The government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

"The results of the 30 Assembly and 3 LS by-elections have produced a by-product. The centre has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel!" Chidambaram said on Twitter. "It is a confirmation of our charge that fuel prices are high mainly because of high taxes," the former finance minister said.

ALSO READ: Petrol, diesel prices on November 4: Fuel rates dropped after govt cut excise duty; check rates here

"And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government," he added. Hitting back at the Congress leader, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who earlier held the portfolio of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, "If the accusation is being sensitive to people's demand and sharing their sorrow, we happily accept it as the Modi government stands for being with the people in their happiness as well as in grief."

On Wednesday, Chidambaram had said that in the by-elections in 30 assembly constituencies — BJP won seven seats and its declared allies won eight seats. Congress won eight seats. Non-BJP parties won seven seats of which only one seat was won by a crypto ally of the BJP, namely YSR Congress, he had said.
PTI
Tags: #diesel prices #Excise duty #excise duty cut #Lok Sabha by-elections #P Chidambaram #petrol prices
first published: Nov 4, 2021 10:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.