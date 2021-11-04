Petrol, diesel prices on November 4: Fuel rates dropped after govt cut excise duty; check rates in your city

The petrol price decreased by Rs 6.07 in Delhi to reach, which revised the retail rate from Rs 110.04 per litre to Rs 103.97 per litre. (Representative image)

Prices of petrol and diesel decreased by Rs 5 to Rs 6 across the country on November 4 after the government cut the excise duty on the two fuels to bring down retail rates from record highs. The announcement came on the eve of Diwali on November 3, which helped bring down the skyrocketing prices of fuel and provided some relief to the common man battling inflation.

"Government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing Central Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow. Prices of petrol and diesel will thus come down accordingly," an official statement had said.

Following this, the petrol price decreased by Rs 6.07 in Delhi to reach, which revised the retail rate from Rs 110.04 per litre to Rs 103.97 per litre. Diesel price also declined by Rs 11.75 and sold at Rs 86.67 per litre. It was earlier priced at Rs 98.42 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was slashed by Rs 5.87 to reach Rs 109.98 per litre from the previous price of Rs 115.85 per litre. The price of a litre of diesel was decreased by 12.48. With this revision, the fuel rate came down to Rs 94.14 per litre from Rs 106.62 per litre in the financial hub.

Kolkata also witnessed a price cut of Rs 5.82 and Rs 11.77 in petrol and diesel respectively. A litre of petrol now retailed at Rs 104.67 and diesel at Rs 89.79 in the city.

In Chennai, the petrol price dropped to Rs 101.40 per litre, a cut of Rs 5.26. Diesel price came down to Rs 91.43 per litre with a cut of Rs 11.16 in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

The November 3 announcement is the highest-ever reduction in excise duty and rolls back a part of the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices. That hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

The statement said states are also being urged to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. The reduction follows an unrelenting hike in international oil prices pushing pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. While petrol is above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than one-and-a-half dozen states.

The total increase in petrol price since the May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels totalled Rs 38.78 per litre. Diesel rates had during this period gone up by Rs 29.03 per litre.

Based on April to October consumption numbers, the loss of revenue to the government due to the excise duty cut will be Rs 8,700 crore per month. This totals to an annual impact of over Rs 1 lakh crore, industry sources said. For the remainder of the current fiscal, the impact would be Rs 43,500 crore.