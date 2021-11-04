MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices on November 4: Fuel rates dropped after govt cut excise duty; check rates in your city

In Mumbai, the petrol price was slashed by Rs 5.87 to reach at Rs 109.98 per litre from the previous price of Rs 115.85 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
The petrol price decreased by Rs 6.07 in Delhi to reach, which revised the retail rate from Rs 110.04 per litre to Rs 103.97 per litre. (Representative image)

The petrol price decreased by Rs 6.07 in Delhi to reach, which revised the retail rate from Rs 110.04 per litre to Rs 103.97 per litre. (Representative image)

Prices of petrol and diesel decreased by Rs 5 to Rs 6 across the country on November 4 after the government cut the excise duty on the two fuels to bring down retail rates from record highs. The announcement came on the eve of Diwali on November 3, which helped bring down the skyrocketing prices of fuel and provided some relief to the common man battling inflation.

"Government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing Central Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow. Prices of petrol and diesel will thus come down accordingly," an official statement had said.

Following this, the petrol price decreased by Rs 6.07 in Delhi to reach, which revised the retail rate from Rs 110.04 per litre to Rs 103.97 per litre. Diesel price also declined by Rs 11.75 and sold at Rs 86.67 per litre. It was earlier priced at Rs 98.42 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was slashed by Rs 5.87 to reach Rs 109.98 per litre from the previous price of Rs 115.85 per litre. The price of a litre of diesel was decreased by 12.48. With this revision, the fuel rate came down to Rs 94.14 per litre from Rs 106.62 per litre in the financial hub.

Kolkata also witnessed a price cut of Rs 5.82 and Rs 11.77 in petrol and diesel respectively. A litre of petrol now retailed at Rs 104.67 and diesel at Rs 89.79 in the city.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 02, 2021

Tuesday, 02nd November, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 02, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    116
View more

Tuesday, 02nd November, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 02, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    107
View more
Show

Related stories

In Chennai, the petrol price dropped to Rs 101.40 per litre, a cut of Rs 5.26. Diesel price came down to Rs 91.43 per litre with a cut of Rs 11.16 in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

The November 3 announcement is the highest-ever reduction in excise duty and rolls back a part of the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices. That hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

The statement said states are also being urged to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. The reduction follows an unrelenting hike in international oil prices pushing pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. While petrol is above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than one-and-a-half dozen states.

The total increase in petrol price since the May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels totalled Rs 38.78 per litre. Diesel rates had during this period gone up by Rs 29.03 per litre.

Based on April to October consumption numbers, the loss of revenue to the government due to the excise duty cut will be Rs 8,700 crore per month. This totals to an annual impact of over Rs 1 lakh crore, industry sources said. For the remainder of the current fiscal, the impact would be Rs 43,500 crore.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Nov 4, 2021 07:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.