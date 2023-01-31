Budget 2023: President lauds India's digital network as inspiration for the world

President Droupadi Murmu Illustration: Moneycontrol

President Droupadi Murmu on January 31 stressed on India's strength in the field of digital network and how it has become an inspiration for the world.

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began, she said 'Amrit Kaal', branded by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's Independence, is the time to build an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The country has seen many positive changes through the nearly nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Murmu said, adding that the biggest change is that the self-confidence of every Indian is at its peak and the world has changed the way it views India.

The President also noted that the country's initiatives such as Digital India and 5G technology are receiving recognition across the world while adding that "India is becoming a high-tech hub for knowledge".

President Murmu added that India's digital network is an example for the world to follow and the government is working towards uplifting the poor.

She also said that India has reached a stage when it has started deliberating on building semiconductor chips locally.

The government has transferred more than Rs 27 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Further, more than Rs 3 lakh crore worth of transactions have happened in the government e-marketplace till now, Murmu said. "India's digital network has become an inspiration for the world," President Murmu said.

On India's space dominance, she said: "On one hand, we are developing our pilgrimage centres and historic heritage, while on the other hand, India is becoming a major space power in the world. India has launched its first private satellite too."