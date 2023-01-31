Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey in the Parliament today

January 31, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24, she will table the Economic Survey prepared under the stewardship of Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

Key things you need to know about the Economic Survey

- This document is closely parsed by experts to know more about the macroeconomic picture, sectoral performances, government's policy implications, and the direction