    A quick guide to the Economic Survey 2022-23

    The document, prepared by a team of economists led by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, analyses developments in the economy in the past year and makes projections for the following year.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

    The Economic Survey 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The document, prepared by a team of economists led by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, analyses developments in the economy in the past year and makes projections for the following year. Here are some of the key takeaways.

    Growth

    - The Indian economy is expected to expand 7 percent in real terms in 2022-23, following the 8.7 percent growth in 2021-22. The survey notes that the economy had staged a full and broad-based recovery in 2021-22 and was positioned to ascend to the pre-pandemic growth path.
    - The baseline GDP growth for 2023-24 has been projected at 6.5 percent in real terms. The survey has projected growth will be between 6 percent and 6.8 percent, depending on the trajectory of economic and political developments globally.
    - India’s growth in 2023-24 was primarily led by private consumption and capital formation.
    - Private consumption recovered post-pandemic. As a percentage of GDP, it was at 58.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022-23, which was also the highest for any second quarter since 2013-14. The rise of private consumption was supported by a rebound in contact-intensive services such as trade, hotels and transport.
    - Private consumption may remain strong as inflation was not high enough to deter it nor low enough to weaken the inducement to invest.
    - Private capital expenditure (capex) soon needs to take up the leadership role to put job creation on a fast track
    - Government capex and crowding in of private capex led by strengthening of the balance sheets of corporates was another growth driver for the Indian economy in 2022-23.

    Inflation