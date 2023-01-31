English
    Women in labour workforce undercounted, says Economic Survey 2023

    There is a need to broaden the horizon of measuring work to include the value of women’s unpaid domestic chores.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    The participation of women in the labour force in India is underrepresented because of measurement issues, the government said, calling for an improved quantification of “work” through redesigned surveys.

    Adding the correct proportion of women in the official labour force participation rate (LFPR) results in an augmented female LFPR of 46.2 percent, which is much higher than the 32.5 percent estimated by the conventional definition, according to the Economic Survey for FY23 released on January 31.

    The LFPR is based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), which is a conceptual framework of key employment and unemployment indicators.
    Measurement of employment through the survey design and content can make a significant difference to final LFPR estimates and this matters more for measuring female LFPR than male LFPR, according to the Economic Survey.

    The Economic Survey highlighted three main measurement issues: overly broad categories, reliance on a single question to categorise labour force status, and the narrow approach of limiting productive work to labour force participation.