    Economic Survey 2023: From the CEA comes #WhyIamNotLosingHopeinIndia

    The CEA’s optimism isn’t entirely misplaced, but there are also challenges and the economic survey falls short of lighting a clear path to handle these.

    Aparna Iyer
    January 31, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

    India’s macroeconomic parameters, spanning from growth to debt sustainability, are in sound condition. The economy will now begin to show the full virtuous effect of the reforms that the government has taken over the past years. These are the two points that Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran wants to drive home through the economic survey of 2023.

    The survey is rife with hope, stating that India’s growth outlook is better than it was in the pre-pandemic years. Banks are healthy, the digital revolution is making the economy more efficient — a large part of which is now formalised — and financial inclusion is at its peak.

    “It is a matter of time before its growth effects become persistent in the data. That is why we are optimistic that India will achieve an average of 6.5 percent real GDP growth in the medium term,” the survey says.

    To be sure, the CEA’s hope candle has enough fuel to burn. The surge in credit growth shows that a strong financial system can inspire businesses to borrow and invest, as also push consumption. Private sector capex is showing incipient signs of revival as well. The so-called animal spirits may have not returned but they are unlikely to be snoozing for much longer.