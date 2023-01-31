English
    Economic Survey 2023: Policy aspirations to achieve better quality of life

    Obesity levels in India has increased between the years 2019-2021 and one in every four persons is overweight compared to one in every five earlier.

    January 31, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

    The economic survey 2022-23 under the section titled growth magnets in this decade notes that going forward, there will be Initiatives to sensitise the population towards a healthy lifestyle and introduce strategies to arrest and reverse the rising obesity levels.

    India’s obesity concerns:

    According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data, obesity levels in India have increased between the years 2019-2021 and one in every four persons is overweight compared to one in every five earlier. The family health survey notes that there is an overall increase in mean Body Mass Index from 21.9 in 2015-16 to 22.4 in 2019-21.

    Increase in diabetes rates: