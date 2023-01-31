English
    Economic Survey 2023: CEA Nageswaran says FY24 GDP growth forecast hinges on oil staying below $100/barrel

    Economic Survey 2023: According to Nageswaran, the uncertainties with respect to the oil market are "tremendous"

    Siddharth Upasani
    January 31, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
    The Economic Survey for 2022-23 is Nageswaran's first as the Chief Economic Adviser (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    The Economic Survey's GDP growth forecast of 6.5 percent for 2023-24 hinges on global crude oil prices staying below $100 per barrel, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on January 31.

    Addressing the media following the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23 in Parliament, Nageswaran pointed towards the crude oil price assumed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its forecasts.

    "It is difficult for us to give a prediction for the oil price. RBI takes a number that is below $100 per barrel. And we can live with that number and be able to achieve the growth rates that we have projected in the Survey," Nageswaran said.

    "The uncertainties with respect to the oil market are tremendous. As long as they stay at a number that is less than $100 per barrel, I think the real GDP growth projections will remain undisturbed," the CEA added.