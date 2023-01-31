English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Markets live: Firm Jan for metals?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Gati Shakti to boost multi-nodal connectivity, says President Murmu

    President Murmu said India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world and is also moving towards becoming the largest electrified railway network globally, during her maiden address to both houses of the Parliament ahead of the Union Budget.

    Arushi Jain
    January 31, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
    In the last 8 years, metro network has increased over 8 times, Murmu said.

    In the last 8 years, metro network has increased over 8 times, Murmu said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gati Shakti national masterplan will boost multi-nodal connectivity, said President Droupadi Murmu on January 31 in her maiden address to the joint Houses of Parliament on the eve of the Union Budget.

    "In the last eight years, metro network has increased over eight times," Murmu said, adding that the metro network is now being set up in 27 cities across the country.

    Also Read Budget 2023: Transportation sector to see focus on execution, Gati Shakti and monetisation

    Murmu mentioned that India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world and is also moving towards becoming the largest electrified railway network globally.