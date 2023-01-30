Budget 2023: Transportation sector to see focus on execution, Gati Shakti and monetisation

We expect the budget to give a larger role to the PM Gati Shakti programme and probably lay greater emphasis on projects that have a pan-sectoral impact. (Representative image)

Union Budget 2022 made clear the government’s intention to take the economy towards $10 trillion in the coming decade, even as India had barely shaken off the aftereffects of the pandemic. The budget was expansionary in nature and made a significant increase in infrastructure spending. The announcements had a medium to long-term roadmap, both in terms if investment and impact. There were three primary themes — a) Integrated mobility, through the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti programme; b)...