BMC approved Rs 632cr road repair proposal at emergency meet on coronavirus

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 17, at an emergency meeting called in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, approved a Rs 632 crore-proposal for road repair work, the Free Press Journal has reported.

Members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to the same and pointed out that the urgent meeting of the Standing Committee had been called to discuss the coronavirus outbreak, the report said. However, the Shiv Sena went ahead and gave a go-ahead to the road repair work.

The focus of the meeting held on March 17 by the state government was reportedly the prevention of community transmission of coronavirus. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced at the conclusion of the meeting that transport facilities across Mumbai were not being suspended as yet. He, however, advised people to avoid all unnecessary travel, adding that the government would be forced to suspend bus and train services if the situation worsens.



Spitting in public spaces will now attract a fine of Rs. 1000 or detention u/s 189 IPC. However, in times like these, we also request for some active cooperation from the citizens so that, together, we can help Mumbai stay safe.

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 18, 2020

Earlier this week, the municipal body also asked public and private sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home. It also raised fines for spitting from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19.