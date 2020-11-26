Bank Strike News LIVE Updates: Banking services partially impacted at some PSBs

Banking operations have been partially impacted at some state-run lenders on November 26 as employees join a one-day nationwide strike called by ten trade unions.

Cash transactions including deposits and withdrawal at branches, forex and government transactions have been affected at many public sector banks (PSBs), PTI reported.

However, State Bank of India (SBI) and private sector banks are functional, the report said.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are participating in the Bharat Bandh.

Around 25 crore workers are estimated to participate in the strike against some of the central government's policies. The Bharat Bandh on November 26 is being dubbed as the world's largest coordinated general strike.

Also read: Find out what services will remain open, what are the demands and other details

The AIBEA said nearly 30,000 bank employees from 10,000 bank branches of public sector banks, old generation private sector banks, regional rural banks, and foreign banks in Maharashtra will take part in the November 2020 strike.

AIBEA represents staff at most banks, except SBI and Indian Overseas Bank.

Bank employees are protesting against privatisation of banks and outsourcing and contract systems in jobs in the sector.

The other unions participating the strike are - Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Here's what has happened so far:

> Some lenders, such as IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, have informed stock exchanges of the industry-wide strike.

IDBI Bank said normal functioning of branches might be affected, and the bank is taking steps to minimise the impact of the strike.

> AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI that services at banks, LIC (Life Insurance Corporation), GIC (General Insurance Corporation) and the Income Tax Department are also likely to be hit severely.

>Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been affected the most so far due to the agitation, PTI reported citing a union representative.

> ANI reported that bus services were affected, and markets closed in Kochi, Kerala

> Members of Left trade union blocked a railway track at Belgharia station in North 24 Parganas and held a demonstration in Kolkata.