Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

November 26 strike in India: ‘World’s largest’ nationwide bandh begins

The one-day nationwide general strike has been called by ten central trade unions to protest against various policies of the Centre. Banks, some government services, transport and ports, among others, are expected to be affected.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

An estimated 25 crore workers and employees went on a strike at midnight of November 26 across India, in what is being pegged by some as the world’s largest coordinated general strike.

This one-day nationwide strike has been called by central trade unions. Ten central trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will observe the nationwide general strike to protest against various policies of the Centre.

The unions participating the strike are: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

The strike is expected to cause a stoppage of work in banks, some government services, financial services, transport, steel units, port and docks, plantations, telecommunication services, coal and other mines, oil and natural gas production units and power generating units, among other industries.

Lakh of women working as in Anganwadis, or as healthcare workers, mid-day meal cooks through government-run schemes have also gone on strike.

Other services such as government offices, Indian Railways, and postal services are also expected to be affected as their employees hold solidarity demonstrations.

This comes at a time when farmers in several parts of the country are preparing to join the workers in protests.

Bank strike

Banking operations across the country may be impacted on November 26 as some bank unions would be joining this one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

Also read: Find out what services will remain open, what are the demands and other details

Bank employees are protesting privatisation of banks and outsourcing and contract systems in jobs in the sector. The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are also participating in the strike.

Many lenders, including IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, in regulatory filings on November 25 said their normal working could be affected at the branches and offices.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #Strike

