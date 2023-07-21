Turmeric, the go-to herb in every home remedy for aches, pains or wounds

Health benefits of turmeric: The curcumin in turmeric stimulates the body's defense mechanisms and enables it to protect against infections and illnesses (Image: Canva)

If you are a fan of home remedies for aches, pains or wounds, you'd surely know about this amazing spice that can do wonders for your body and mind. It's turmeric, the go-to herb that can heal your skin, enhance your beauty, soothe your pain, fight inflammation, and much more.

What makes raw turmeric, commonly known as kacchi haldi in India, different from other spices is the healing power within its core, a medicinal compound known as curcumin. If you haven't explored the advantages of this potent spice yet, here's a list of the many health benefits of incorporating raw turmeric into your everyday meal.

Anti-inflammatory: Turmeric is famous for its ability to combat inflammation, mainly attributed to curcumin in it. In fact, when used in the right dosage, curcumin is more effective than other anti-inflammatory treatments, according to multiple study results.

Antiseptic and antibacterial: Across several South Asian countries, turmeric is effectively used as an antiseptic for cuts, burns, and bruises. It is also used as an antibacterial solution. Raw turmeric is used to cleanse wounds and promote healing.

Brain health: Health and diet experts say curcumin safeguards your brain from common degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. It does so by increasing levels of a vital protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This protein is found in the brain and spinal cord, and maintains healthy nerve cells (neurons) to regulate communication between them. Since Alzheimer's and similar brain disorders are linked to lower BDNF levels, curcumin helps slow down or even reverse brain degeneration.

Cardiovascular health: Research indicates that curcumin can enhance endothelial function, which relates to the health of the delicate inner lining of the heart and blood vessels. As we age, our endothelial function can decline, making us more susceptible to heart disease. Adding raw turmeric, for its curcumin, to our diet may help protect against this age-related decline. Additionally, consuming turmeric can improve blood vessel function and lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Digestive health: Turmeric stimulates the production of bile, thus reducing digestive issues. It offers relief from issues like bloating, jaundice, menstrual difficulties, and colic. It is known to deal with abdominal pain and swelling, as well as, address dyspeptic conditions such as loss of appetite, post-meal fullness, and liver and gallbladder complaints. Also, the anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin in turmeric can help in relieving gastrointestinal discomfort associated with irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive disorders.

Immune system: Raw turmeric boosts immunity like none else. The curcumin in turmeric stimulates the body's defense mechanisms and enables it to protect against infections and illnesses. By enhancing the immune response, turmeric can serve as a valuable spice that helps in maintaining good health.

Respiratory conditions: This vibrant yellow herb is widely used in treating respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchial hyperreactivity, and allergies. Moreover, it is helps alleviate problems arising from liver disorders, anorexia, rheumatism, diabetic wounds, runny nose, cough, and sinusitis.

Skin benefits: Apart from its herbal applications, turmeric is also used to purify blood and treat skin conditions. Women in some parts of the India use turmeric paste to remove unwanted hair. Turmeric paste is also applied to the skin as it is believed to enhance skin glow and protect against harmful bacteria. In modern times, turmeric is used in various sunscreen formulations, and some face creams and lotions use turmeric as a key ingredient.