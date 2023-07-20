Home remedies: 6 health benefits of drinking ginger tea

Health benefits of ginger tea: Recent studies indicate that consuming ginger before exercise helps reduce naturally occurring muscle pain in the quadriceps during moderate-intensity cycling exercise (Image: Canva)

Health benefits of ginger and ginger tea: Among the most popular, and effective, herbs in home remedies for a number of health issues, ginger’s therapeutic benefits have been documented in detail for long. Known for its powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and digestive properties, this root is the go-to choice in both traditional and modern wellness packages. Brew it into an aromatic tea, and ginger’s healing benefits are further enhanced, from soothing discomfort, pain, and nausea to supporting post-anesthesia recovery and pregnancy-related discomfort, among other health issues.

Studies suggest that sipping ginger tea can offer advantages for digestion, inflammation, and even help with relieving symptoms of common cold.

Here are a few science-backed benefits of ginger and ginger tea:

Helps in digestion and gut health: Ginger is a powerful dietary agent known for its carminative effect, which helps alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort. It reduces pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter, minimising the risk of acid reflux. Additionally, the herb helps reduce intestinal cramping, and acts as a preventive measure against dyspepsia, flatulence, and bloating, thus promoting overall digestive health.

Relief from nausea: Ginger's ability to prevent nausea is linked to how it works in the digestive system. It helps speed up emptying of the stomach, which explains why it is effective in relieving symptoms of functional gastrointestinal issues such as dyspepsia, stomach pain, and nausea, which are often associated with slow stomach movement. Ginger's antiemetic properties remain a widely accepted remedy for easing nausea and related symptoms.

Anti-inflammatory qualities: Recent studies indicate that consuming ginger before exercise helps reduce naturally occurring muscle pain in the quadriceps during moderate-intensity cycling exercise. This positive effect is likely due to the herb's anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate pain and discomfort.

Boosts immunity: Drinking tea made with fresh ginger helps boost immunity. Researchers have investigated the effects of both fresh and dried ginger on a respiratory virus in human cells. The results suggest that fresh ginger may offer benefits in protecting the respiratory system, while dried ginger did not show the same effect.

Another study indicates that daily consumption of ginger might enhance the immune system. This boost in immunity could help safeguard against chronic diseases and aid in recovering from illnesses such as the common cold or flu.

Helps with rheumatoid arthritis: Research on the relationship between ginger and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is limited. However, one noteworthy study revealed that a group taking ginger experienced a significant increase in the expression of FOXP3 genes, which play a role in regulating the immune system, and a considerable reduction in pro-inflammatory genes. This suggests that ginger may have potential benefits for individuals with RA. Also, ginger tea has been associated with pain-relieving properties, making it effective in lessening muscle pain, joint pain, and menstrual discomfort.

Reduce stress: A cup of piping hot ginger tea can have a calming effect on the mind and can help in reducing stress levels. Multiple studies have indicated that consuming ginger can lead to an increase in serotonin levels in the body. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating mood and emotions. By raising serotonin levels, ginger may have the potential to reduce stress and encourage well-being.