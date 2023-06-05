Silent symptoms of dementia: Watch out for insomnia, mood swings, and trouble with words

Symptoms of dementia: While there is currently no cure for dementia, early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with the condition (Image: Canva)

Dementia is a degenerative neurological condition that affects millions of people worldwide â€” with the number of cases increasing faster than ever before. As per the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), currently there are 55 million people with dementia and every year 10 million new cases are added. A latest AIIMS-USC study conducted to gauge the prevalence of dementia across India found that the condition is prevalent among 7.4 percent of seniors, doubling earlier than expected, with older estimates having predicted a surge by 2030. If the situation remains unchanged, the number of people with dementia in India is expected to reach 16.9 million by 2036!

While memory loss and confusion are well-known symptoms of dementia, it is important to keep an eye on other, more subtle signs that may indicate the presence of this condition. These silent symptoms can be easily overlooked or attributed to normal aging, making early detection and intervention challenging. Here are some early silent signs of dementia you must be aware of:

Change in behaviour: One silent symptom of dementia is changes in behaviour and personality. Suffering individuals may exhibit increased agitation, irritability, or become withdrawn and socially disengaged. They may also experience mood swings or sudden shifts in emotions without apparent reason. These behavioural changes can be distressing for themselves as well as their loved ones.

Difficulty with language and communication: Individuals may struggle to find the right words, have trouble following conversations, or start to repeat themselves frequently. They may also have difficulty understanding complex instructions or directions. These language and communication challenges can lead to frustration and isolation.

Sleep disturbances: This is another silent symptom, often misconducted as tiredness or aging. Individuals may experience changes in sleep patterns, such as insomnia or excessive daytime sleepiness. They may also exhibit restless behaviours during the night, such as pacing or wandering. Disrupted sleep can further contribute to cognitive decline and worsen other symptoms of dementia.

Visual and spatial difficulties: Individuals may have trouble judging distances, navigating familiar environments, or recognising objects or faces. These difficulties can increase the risk of accidents and falls. If you or someone you know experiences persistent visual and spatial challenges, it is essential to consult with an eye specialist and discuss the possibility of dementia-related visual impairments.

In addition to recognising these silent symptoms, it is crucial to take proactive steps in managing dementia. While there is currently no cure for dementia, early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with the condition. If you suspect dementia, consult with a healthcare professional experienced in dementia diagnosis and management.

They can conduct a thorough evaluation, which may include medical tests, cognitive assessments, and interviews with the person and their family members. Once a diagnosis is made, a comprehensive care plan can be developed. This may involve medication to manage symptoms, lifestyle modifications, and support services such as counselling, occupational therapy, and support groups. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise can also help support cognitive function and overall well-being.