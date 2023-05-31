How to improve memory: A multivitamin a day, keep cognitive ageing at bay

that supplementation with multivitamins may be a simple and inexpensive way for older adults to slow down memory loss (Image: Canva)

Taking a daily multivitamin may help prevent memory loss due to ageing in older adults, according to latest research. It was found out that multivitamin supplements improved memory in ageing individuals over a three-year period.

The study, which was conducted by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, asked 3,560 adults older than age 60 to learn 20 words on a computer program. Participants had three seconds to study each word before the next appeared. Right after that, the participants were asked to type all the words they could remember. When retested at the end of the first year, people who continued to take a daily multivitamin were able to remember, on average, nearly one extra word compared with those who took a placebo.

The improvement in memory remained for the duration of the study and was stronger for people with a history of cardiovascular disease. While the effect was small, it was statistically significant. Since multivitamins are readily available, affordable, and generally safe, they may be a viable addition for many people. The new study is part of a large clinical trial called the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS).

“Most older adults are worried about memory changes that occur with ageing,” Lok-Kin Yeung, PhD, first author of the study and postdoctoral researcher in Columbia University’s Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Ageing Brain, said in a news release.

“Our study suggests that supplementation with multivitamins may be a simple and inexpensive way for older adults to slow down memory loss.”

Memory retention, executive function, or novel object recognition, however, did not appear to be affected by multivitamin supplementation.

And though the study offers positive evidence on multivitamins’ impact on cognition, researchers maintain that use of multivitamins shouldn’t be the only source of support for brain health.

Many other factors influence memory and other cognitive abilities. A key one is diet. People are suggested to continue to eat a balanced diet with a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, and other whole foods. Additionally, regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and maintaining social connection can contribute to brain health support too, and these factors should not be ignored.

Before you start including multivitamins in your routine, ensure that your multivitamin tablet contains all the essential vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C, A, B Vitamins, Iron, Zinc etc in the right quantities. Another important factor to keep in mind is to pick a multivitamin that is clean or devoid of harsh chemicals so that it is safe for long term consumption. Since you obtain some quantities of vitamins from your daily diet, it is always advisable to consult an expert or nutritionist who can help choose the right one.