Quick recipes: Keep it cool this summer with these healthy smoothie recipes for weight loss

Healthy smoothie recipes for weight loss: Blueberry Banana Burst Smoothie, by Dipti Gohel, Founder, True Fit Gourmet Cafe, Bandra, Mumbai

Looking for a healthy diet of proteins, carbs and fibre for a quick breakfast ‘on the go’? You should try smoothies, an integral part of summer diet. Smoothies are the best way to tuck in all the goodness of the healthy ingredients that make up a delicious thick, creamy preparation. Beautifully blended with seasonal fruits, vegetables, juices, yoghurt, nuts and herbs, smoothies are so easy to make, too. Just sprinkle a few nuts and seeds on top and voila you have an additional nutrient in your bowl or glass.

However, when making smoothies at home, nutritionists suggest using fruits such as bananas, grapes or chikoos to add sweetness instead of sugar, honey or maple syrup. Also, remember that all fruits don't blend together.

Here are four rejuvenating and delicious smoothie recipes for you to try at home.

Blueberry Banana Burst Smoothie

By Dipti Gohel, Founder, True Fit Gourmet Cafe, Bandra, Mumbai

Ingredients: Blueberries, 80 gm; Rolled oats, 50 gm; Maple syrup, 30 gm; Banana (Frozen), 1; Cinnamon, 2 gm; Milk of your choice (A2 , almond, oats), 150 ml

Method: Add all ingredients in a blender and blend well; Serve chilled in your choice of glassware.

Soul Smoothie

By Kiran Ganji, Bar Operations Manager, Smoke House Deli

Ingredients: Apple (cored and diced), 1; Bananas, 2; Mango (flesh), 1; Yoghurt or dairy-free alternate, 250 gm; Spirulina, 1 capsule;

Method: Blend the yogurt, apple, banana, and mango in a blender; Open the capsule and blend the spirulina into the smoothie. Add honey if you like it sweeter / Pour over ice in glasses and enjoy chilled.

Dark Chocolate and Berry Smoothie Bowl

By Chef Megha Kohli, Executive Chef Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel and Café, Goa

Ingredients: Frozen Strawberry, 5; Dates, 6; Honey, 10 ml; Frozen banana, 2; Greek yoghurt, 50 ml; Coconut milk, 100 ml; Almond milk, 40 ml; Frozen berries, 50 gm; Ice cubes, 4-5

Garnish: Muesli, 15 gm; Fresh strawberries, 3; Chocochips, 10 gm; Fresh blueberries, 6; Edible flowers, Your choice; Micro greens, Your choice

Method: Blend the frozen fruits, yoghurt, coconut milk, almond milk, dates, honey and ice cubes till everything is mixed and you get a creamy consistency / Garnish it with muesli, fresh fruits, chocolate chips, edible flowers and micro greens.

Blueberry Oat Breakfast Smoothie

By Chef Amit Sharma, Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, Mumbai

Ingredients: Fresh or frozen blueberries, 1 cup; Ripe banana, 1; Rolled oats, 1/2 cup; Unsweetened almond milk (or any milk of your choice), 1 cup; Honey or maple syrup (optional, for added sweetness), 1 tbsp; Vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp; Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Method: Place all the ingredients in a blender: blueberries, banana, rolled oats, almond milk, honey or maple syrup (optional), and vanilla extract / If you prefer a colder smoothie, you can add a handful of ice cubes to the blender as well / Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy. If the consistency is too thick, you can add a bit more almond milk to reach your desired consistency / Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness by adding more honey or maple syrup if needed / Once blended to your liking, pour the smoothie into a glass and serve immediately / Optionally, you can top the smoothie with some additional blueberries or sprinkle some extra oats on top for added texture.